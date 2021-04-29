Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

NYSE MTRN opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

