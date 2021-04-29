Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

