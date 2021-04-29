Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up to $67.55

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $74.64. Materion shares last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

