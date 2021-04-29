Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.18. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. Materion has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.