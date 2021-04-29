Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.