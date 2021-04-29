Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.97 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

