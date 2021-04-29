Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $28.50 at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $28.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Mattel has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,199.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.