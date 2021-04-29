MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Tops $963,578.13

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $963,578.13 and $131,232.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,544.72 or 1.00268709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.87 or 0.01222577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00528470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.33 or 0.00395733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00194395 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003951 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

