Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.03. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,997 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

