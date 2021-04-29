Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,575 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Toll Brothers makes up 2.7% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 874,178 shares of company stock worth $48,157,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

