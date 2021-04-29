Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. EVERTEC makes up about 3.5% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned 0.11% of EVERTEC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.