Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Mastercard makes up 5.2% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.95. 48,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.01 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

