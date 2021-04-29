McCutchen Group LLC Has $35.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

McCutchen Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 9.0% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.27. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

