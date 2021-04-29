McCutchen Group LLC Purchases 11,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

