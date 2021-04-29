McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59,534 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.