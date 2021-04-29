McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

