McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average of $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

