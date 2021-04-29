McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.28. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

