McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $235.69 and last traded at $235.69, with a volume of 102102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.41.

The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

