McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.23. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 44,439 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,098 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 622,118 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,843 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

