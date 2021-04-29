McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MGRC stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,613. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

