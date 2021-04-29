McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.23, but opened at $80.31. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

