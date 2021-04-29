McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 519,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.