McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

