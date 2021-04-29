McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.16. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

