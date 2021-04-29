mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.0 days.

Shares of mdf commerce stock remained flat at $$9.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MECVF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins started coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.