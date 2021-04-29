Measurable Data Token Price Down 8.4% This Week (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $39.54 million and $11.63 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,990,346 coins. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

