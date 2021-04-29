MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
