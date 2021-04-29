MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

