Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,670. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

