Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 7,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,670. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.