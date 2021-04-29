Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

