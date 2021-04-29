Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139,017 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 36,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

