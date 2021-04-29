megaBONK (MBONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,260.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $20,260.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

