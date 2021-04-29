megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. megaBONK has a market cap of $975,733.23 and $18,221.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

