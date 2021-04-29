Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $683,981.56

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $683,981.56 and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00483305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,474,411 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

