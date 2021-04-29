Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $$8.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.