Meme Price Down 12% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $39.56 million and $6.96 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,413.01 or 0.02667213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00525457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00023054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.