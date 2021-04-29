Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.11 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $165,392.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00523011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023362 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.57 or 0.02701350 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

