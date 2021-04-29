Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Down 60.7% in April

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,653. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

