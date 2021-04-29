Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 170.5% in April

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the March 31st total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.