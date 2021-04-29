Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.84

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 388192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

