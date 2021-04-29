Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Hold Rating from TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

