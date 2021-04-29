Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 over the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

