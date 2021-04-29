Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 871,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

