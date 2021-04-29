Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.48-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.8-53.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.11 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.47. 563,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.