Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRK traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 1,597,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

