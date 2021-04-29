Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 742,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,600,447 shares.The stock last traded at $73.12 and had previously closed at $77.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.