Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. 1,239,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

