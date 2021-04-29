Meridian Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $364,174.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00077557 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003060 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

