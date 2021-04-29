Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.840-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $994 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.65 million.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

